Friday - Mar 10, 2017
A plate and pieces of others found while beachcombing. Connor O’Brien will give a talk about beachcombing at the Jesup on March 16. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE JESUP

Beachcombing is talk topic

March 10, 2017 on Lifestyle

BAR HARBOR — Connor O’Brien will give a talk about beachcombing at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, March 16, at 7 p.m.

O’Brien, a North American Sea Glass intern and College of the Atlantic student, will share his adventures and experiences beachcombing in Bar Harbor, on Mount Desert Island and around the world. He will bring some of his finds and invites audience members to bring their own treasures as well.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected]

For more on O’Brien and his beachcombing finds, visit www.instagram.com/mainelycoastal/.

