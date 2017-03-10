Beachcombing is talk topic

BAR HARBOR — Connor O’Brien will give a talk about beachcombing at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, March 16, at 7 p.m.

O’Brien, a North American Sea Glass intern and College of the Atlantic student, will share his adventures and experiences beachcombing in Bar Harbor, on Mount Desert Island and around the world. He will bring some of his finds and invites audience members to bring their own treasures as well.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected]

For more on O’Brien and his beachcombing finds, visit www.instagram.com/mainelycoastal/.