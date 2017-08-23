Wednesday - Aug 23, 2017
Bashaw reception set for Seal Cove Pottery

TREMONT — An artist’s reception for guest artist Jason Bashaw will take place at Seal Cove Pottery on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 3-6 p.m.

In the clay studio, Bashaw has been making functional ceramic works decorated with intricate patterns and luminous glazes that aspire to evoke the palettes of green forest, blue water, rock and stone of the Maine coast. At night, he has collaborated with local musicians.

Lisbeth Faulkner’s pottery and Edwin Davis’ oils and watercolors also will be on display. Seal Cove Pottery is located on the Kelleytown Road. Call 244-3602.

