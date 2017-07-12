Barn Arts plans series of shows

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Barn Arts Collective will present an all-night Chekhov Marathon at the Legion Hall from Friday, July 14, at 6 p.m. till Saturday, July 15, at 10 a.m. to raise funds for the first ever Chekhov Festival, set for the end of September.

The Chekhov Marathon will feature the work of playwright Anton Chekhov, with performances that will include music, film and readings. The event will be produced by the Barn Arts Collective’s Chekhov Club, which meets weekly in the winter and spring to read and discuss plays and short stories by Chekhov, who lived in Russia at the turn of the 19th century.

Audience members at the Chekhov Marathon can experience Chekhov’s work in a number of different ways. The Chekhov Club has a full schedule of events that will happen throughout the evening and into the morning.

Hamilton Project

The Barn Arts Collective’s Hamilton Project, in its ninth year, has brought nine individual artists together to work on nine new works in nine days. The project showcase will be performed at the Barn in Bass Harbor on Saturday, July 15, at 5 p.m.

This season, Barn Arts will host more than 200 resident artists working on more than 50 new projects. Many of these residencies are made up of teams of artists working on one piece, but The Hamilton Project continues to bring individuals together to help develop one another’s pieces.

The resident artists for “The Hamilton Project IX” are Dan Daly, Evie Dumont, Phoenix Gonzalez, Dante Jeanfelix, Michael Schwartz, Marissa Shadburn, Elyse Singer, Jordan Stovall and Kim Yaged. Their projects include a one-man tap show about Sammy Davis Jr., a medieval choral mystic, a modern Shakespeare adaptation and a portable theater project.

Events at the Barn occur every week throughout the summer and are by donation.

Visit barnartscollective.com.