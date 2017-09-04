Barn Arts eyes Japan

TOTTORI, Japan — The Barn Arts Collective will present a triple bill of performances next month at the Bird Theatre International Festival. Barn Arts was invited to represent theater artists from the United States at the annual festival, which showcases work from around the globe.

Barn Arts will perform the weekend of Sept. 9-10 in a bill that includes the short film “Life is Awesome,” an excerpt from “Pinocchio,” currently running at the Criterion Theatre, and the musical “Cecily’s Summer,” which has toured throughout Down East Maine and was recently featured at the Schoodic Arts for All Festival.

The connection between the Bird Theatre and the Barn Arts Collective was made through Mitchell Conway, an artist who came to Bass Harbor for a Barn Arts residency and subsequently began working in Japan. Conway recognized that the two organizations have a great deal in common despite their geographic differences. Led by Artistic Director Nakashima Makoto, the Bird Theatre was founded in 2006. Located in the coastal town of Shikano, part of Tottori-City and Tottori Prefecture, the mission of the theater is to create new productions for the theater’s own repertory company, to contribute socially through workshops and lectures, and to invite high quality works by outside companies and artists to Tottori. The Bird Theatre and Barn Arts also share an interest in the works of Anton Chekhov.

After connecting with Nakashima in the winter and recognizing the similarities between the two organizations, Simon and Parker were invited to bring their work to Japan for the festival. They worked with the Bird Theatre staff to select Barn Arts original productions that would appeal to the local community.

“We wanted to share stories that resonated with both our community and theirs,” said Parker. “We considered productions that would cross cultural boundaries and allow us to share a bit of us and Mount Desert Island with the people of Tottori.”

Simon and Parker chose the short film “Life is Awesome,” which uses very few words and features a live musical score. “Life is Awesome” was adapted for film by Southwest Harbor filmmaker Peter Logue, from the stage musical by Simon and Parker.

Following the film, Barn Arts will present the first 20 minutes of its production of “Pinocchio.”

The main event of the triple bill will be the Barn Arts production of “Cecily’s Summer,” an original musical adapted from the children’s books by local author Nan Lincoln. The true story follows Nan as she raises a harbor seal pup that she found one summer on Pretty Marsh beach. “Cecily’s Summer” has been translated into only one other language, Japanese.

“With the knowledge that ‘Cecily’s Summer’ had already been introduced to Japanese readers, it felt like a natural fit to bring this production to Tottori,” said Simon.

Simon and Parker will be joined in Japan by longtime collaborators Lynch and Katie Melby, who have been seen this season in Barn Arts productions. Lynch composed music for “Pinocchio.” Melby designed and built the puppets. Lincoln could not join the team due to schedule conflicts.

Visit barnartscollective.com.