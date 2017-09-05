Bank robbery is topic of talk

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Ron Chase, author of the true-crime biography “The Mars Hill Bank Robbery,” will speak at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m.

When the Northern National Bank in Mars Hill was robbed on Nov. 12, 1971, it was the largest bank robbery in the history of Maine. Decorated Vietnam War hero Bernard Patterson made off with $110,000 dollars. Chase’s well-researched book explores the life, motives and mystery surrounding both the historic robbery and the man behind it.

Patterson led an adventure-filled and controversial life that took him across the United States, Europe and North Africa. He socialized with aristocrats, hoodwinked border officials, motorcycled around Europe, bought a camel and got lost in the Sahara Desert. He eventually was captured by Scotland Yard after he had spent most of his money, but his story does not end there.

Chase will have books for sale and signing. Call the library at 244-7065.