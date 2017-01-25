Banff Mountain Film Festival returns Down East

ELLSWORTH — The Banff Mountain Film Festival will return to The Grand on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m.

Launched in 1976 as The Banff Festival of Mountain Films by The Banff Centre, the Banff Mountain Film Festival is in its 40th year and is held every fall in Banff, Alberta.

After the festival in November, a selection of the best films goes on tour. The host organization in each tour location chooses a program that reflects the interests of its community. Each community creates a unique celebration of local adventure and adventurers.

The world tour visits approximately 40 countries, reaching more than 390,000 people at over 840 screenings.

On Friday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m., it’s BMFF’s “Culture” night. Then on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m., it’s Banff’s “Extreme Sports” collection of films. Finally, on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m., it’s the “Best of The Banff Mountain Film Festival.”

General admission tickets, which cost $15 for each showing, are available while they last at The Grand and at festival host Cadillac Mountain Sports, with stores in Ellsworth, Bangor and Bar Harbor.

Call the box office at 667-9500, visit www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.