MOUNT DESERT — R. Scott Baltz will host his August open studio at 46 Parker Farm Road on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 12-5 p.m. The studio is just south of the fire station in Somesville.

Visitors will find some 30 oil paintings displayed in a modern, spacious location overlooking meadow and harbor. Light refreshments will be served. The studio maintains business hours throughout the summer, Tuesday through Saturday, from 1-5 p.m.

Visit rscottbaltz.com.