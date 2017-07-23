Baltz to hold open studio

MOUNT DESERT — R. Scott Baltz will host his annual July Open Studio at 46 Parker Farm Road on Sunday, July 30, from 12-5 p.m.

This year is the 15th anniversary of the studio, which is just south of the Mount Desert Fire Station in Somesville. In 2016, Baltz designed and built this new, larger studio to accommodate his growing body of work.

Visitors will find some 30 oil paintings displayed in a modern, spacious location overlooking meadow and harbor. Light refreshments will be served.

The studio is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 1-5 p.m. throughout the summer. Visit rscottbaltz.com.