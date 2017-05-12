Author of Mitchell biography to speak

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Douglas Rooks will discuss his book, “Statesman: George Mitchell and the Art of the Possible,” at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, May 16, at 5:30 p.m.

This political biography explores Mitchell’s public work before and after he began his elected career as well as his time in office. Mitchell is known for many accomplishments: his environmental work, his peace and justice negations, his ability to work with opposing parties and his desire to do good for the nation rather than the political party.

Rooks spent extensive time interviewing Mitchell and the people with whom he worked. His book captures the era in depth and shows how Mitchell was able to achieve so much during his career and why he is such a respected politician.

Rooks is a career journalist who worked at weekly and daily newspapers for 25 years. He was the editor of the Granite State News in Wolfeboro, N.H., editorial page editor for the Kennebec Journal in Augusta and editor and publisher of Maine Times. Now a freelance editor, writer and author, he covers Maine state government, specializing in environmental issues, public education, municipal affairs, business and tax policy. He currently writes an op-ed column for several daily newspapers.

His writing has earned awards from the National Newspaper Association and New England Press Association, and he has been named “best opinion columnist” three times by the Maine Press Association. Rooks is a graduate of Colby College and a former board president of the Unitarian Universalist Community Church in Augusta. He lives with his wife, Janine Bonk, in a 210-year-old farmhouse in West Gardiner. This is his first book.

There will be books for sale and signing. Call the library at 244-7065.