Author to knit mittens, stories

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Robin Orm Hansen will discuss Maine mittens and fisherman mitten patterns, including compass mittens, when she visits the Southwest Harbor Public Library in a Women’s History Month event on Wednesday, March 15, from 5:30-7 p.m. The event is hosted by Island Readers & Writers.

Participants will view a variety of handmade mittens and are invited to bring their handmade mittens, either knit by them or passed down to them, and stories to share with the group. Knitters of all ages are welcome.

Island Readers & Writers also will bring Orm Hansen to Swans Island Elementary School and Tremont Consolidated School in March. Each student will receive a copy of Robin’s book “Ice Harbor Mittens” and learn about Maine folklore, including fishermen folklore (prominent in the book), and the fine and functional craft of knitting.

Before Orm Hansen’s visits, students will create projects based on the book, discuss the community support shown in the book and bring in mittens so that Robin can talk to them about various patterns and design elements, and what they mean and have meant for hundreds of years.

Orm Hansen is a writer and reader of middle grade and young adult novels. She grew up as a “military brat” and lived in many places, including Washington, D.C., Alabama and Japan. She was born in Maine, where she has lived since shortly after marrying her husband. She is a folklorist and treasures tidbits of folklore and folk life uncovered wherever she talks to people.

Her fiction hovers around Tokyo, Washington, D.C., 19th-century Bath and 100th-millennium BC Tanzania and Zaire.

The nonprofit Island Readers & Writers provides innovative reading programs for children living in unique places. Island Readers & Writers wants to engage all children in hands-on book-related programs that encourage an excitement about reading and the creativity and discovery it inspires.