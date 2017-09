BAR HARBOR — Auditions for the Acadia Community Theater production of “Christmas in the Land of Oz,” written by Tamara Tudor, will take place at Mount Desert Island High School on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 28 and 29, from 6-8 p.m.

Artistic direction will be by Angel Hochman. Performances will be the first two weekends in December. Auditions are open to those aged 5 and up. Those auditioning will be asked to read a short passage from the script.

Email [email protected] or call 479-1615.