Auditions planned for Grand’s ‘And Then There Were None’

ELLSWORTH — Auditions for The Grand production of Agatha Christie’s mystery “And Then There Were None” will take place on Friday, Jan. 13, from 6-8 p.m. and on Sunday, Jan. 15, from 1-3 p.m. The production runs March 17-26.

In the play, 10 strangers are trapped in a deserted mansion on an island miles away from help. One killer has a maniacal obsession with a very cruel nursery rhyme.

The production team includes Grand staff Robin Jones (director), Kimberly Fitch (production/stage manager), Garrett Harris (sound tech) and Peter Miller (tech design). This live presentation of the classic Agatha Christie whodunnit gives local performers the opportunity to play one of 11 characters with an age range from early 20s to late 60s for both men and women. All those auditioning will be asked to do a cold reading from the script with other performers. British accents are required for this most British of mysteries.

Sponsorship opportunities will be available for local businesses and organizations.

Call the box office at 667-9500, visit www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.