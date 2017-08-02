ArtWorks show honors Savage

MOUNT DESERT — The third Land & Garden Preserve ArtWorks show and sale will be held at The Gallery at Somes Sound, 1112 Main St., Somesville, from Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 9-11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. An opening reception will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 4:30-7 p.m.

The art show and sale, held every other year, celebrates the relationship between artists and the landscape. The lands of Mount Desert Island have inspired artists for more than a century. Forty artists will participate in this year’s show, including Ernie McMullen, Don Brown, Kaitlyn Metcalf, Peter Yesis, Roberta Sprague, Roc Caivano, Rob Pollien and Judy Taylor.

This year’s show is dedicated to the memory of Ken Savage. Savage’s warmth, sense of humor, dedication and selflessness to the preserve, as well as physical presence, are missed by many.

The opening reception and show are open to the public. Many of the artists will be at the reception. Visit gardenpreserve.org, email [email protected] or call 276-3727