Artworks needed

BAR HARBOR — ArtWaves is looking for floral artwork to hang in the reception area at Mount Desert Island Hospital and in the Bar Harbor municipal building in March.

Interested artists should drop off two to three ready-to-hang pieces (one for each location) at ArtWaves, 329 Main St. They should also email their name, the title of the artwork, the price, contact information and an artist’s biography to [email protected] and have it on a piece of paper on back of each piece.

Artists may display work as “for sale” or “not for sale.” Prices will be listed in an exhibit book. The artist determines the price, and proceeds from sold artwork will benefit the individual artist who is sharing their art with us.

The theme of an April all-media show is “pets,” for which ArtWaves will need 2D art, 3D art, photography, painting, jewelry, sculpture, anything that can be hung.

Visit www.artwavesmdi.com or email [email protected]