BAR HARBOR — ArtWaves will host a New Year’s open house at its studio at the YWCA MDI, 36 Mount Desert St., on Sunday, Jan. 1, from 2-4 p.m.

The open house is an opportunity to see what ArtWaves offers: batik, felting, stained-glass mosaic, pysanky (Ukrainian eggs), printmaking, painting, collage and more.

Visit www.artwavesmdi.com or email [email protected].