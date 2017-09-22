Arts volunteers

BAR HARBOR — The Criterion Theatre will host a gathering for new and existing volunteers on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 5-6 p.m.

The session is an opportunity for new and returning volunteers to learn about volunteer expectations, tasks and how they can get more involved.

“As a community nonprofit, our volunteers are really important to us and especially instrumental during our busiest event days” said Kristin Leffler, Criterion media manager and volunteer coordinator. “We have such an amazing, committed group of locals who donate their time and energy, and we’re looking forward to inviting more people to join us in ushering this historic arts venue into the future.”

Interested community members can email [email protected] to RSVP or learn more.