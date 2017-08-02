Artists’ reception planned

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — An artists’ reception will take place at The Salty Dog Gallery, 322 Main St., on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 4 p.m.

The following artists are featured at the gallery in August: Joel Popadics, Tim Gaydos, Charles Dickinson, Ivan Rasmussen, Michelle Kaplan and Philip Steel, with sculpture by Greg Ondo and Jim Green.

Bob Hipkins and friends will play their own original style of music at 5 p.m. Hipkins will be joined by Hugh Bowden, Tom Karnofsky, Jim Coffman and violinist-singer Linda Soukup. Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served. A $10 donation is requested for the musicians.

Call 244-5918 or email [email protected]