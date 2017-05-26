Artists to paint to TEMPO

ELLSWORTH — TEMPO, under the direction of Rebecca Edmondson, will present a concert titled “Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition” at The Grand on Saturday, June 3, at 6 p.m. while live artists paint pictures to be auctioned later.

Made up of advanced players, TEMPO will play the music of Modest Mussorgsky while artists bring the music to life on canvas at The Grand. The local artists, all of whom will be behind a screen painting, using the concert itself as inspiration, include Rebekah Raye, Michael Nahme, Beth Herrick, Mary Brann and Bruce Bulger.

The original artwork created during the performance will be auctioned off immediately following the concert with the proceeds benefiting The Travis Mills Foundation. The foundation supports combat injured veterans and their families through long-term programs that help these heroic men and women overcome physical obstacles, strengthen their families and provide well-deserved rest and relaxation.

To purchase general admission tickets, which cost $12 for adults/seniors and $7 for youths 12 and under, visit the box office, call 667-9500 or visit www.grandonline.org.