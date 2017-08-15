Art walk planned in Islesford

CRANBERRY ISLES — The Islesford Dock and Gallery will host its second Islandwide Art Walk, curated by Artemis, on Friday, Aug. 18, from 3-6 p.m.

Many local businesses and arts organizations will participate: Islesford Boatworks, Islesford Pottery, Islesford Artists Gallery, Island Girl Seaglass, The Ashley Bryan Story Pavillon and Winters Work.

Organizers hope that the art walk encourages people to explore Islesford while supporting the local arts community and island businesses. Some artists will be available to discuss their work at their respective receptions. This is a family friendly free event. Refreshments will be provided.

Email [email protected]. To make a dinner reservation, call 244-7494. Visit islesforddock.com.