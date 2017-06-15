Art! Music! Summer!

BAR HARBOR — The season of outdoor art and music is upon us, with the 67th annual Art in the Park show Saturday and Sunday, the Father’s Day steel drum band concert in Agamont Park Sunday and the presentation of the annual Acadia Art Achievement Award to 2017 winners Jennifer Shepard and Larrance Fingerhut of Improv Acadia.

Art in the Park, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 17-18, will include booths from more than 30 artists in the Village Green. Hailing from across Maine and New England, these artists represent a diverse range of styles and media in the fields of painting, photography and printmaking.

The action moves to Agamont Park on Main Street Sunday evening for a free outdoor Father’s Day concert beginning at 5:30 p.m. The concert with steel drum band Flash in the Pans runs until 7 p.m.

Seeing fathers and their kids dancing together in the park, which overlooks Frenchman Bay, is a sure sign that summer is here.

During the concert’s intermission, the Acadia Arts Achievement Award will be presented to Shepard and Fingerhut. The award is presented by the Downtown Art Walks Committee.

Shepard and Fingerhut have been involved with The Second City, the comedy club that helped shape the careers of the likes of Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert and Amy Sedaris.

“We created this theater as our dream job,” Shepard told Out and About earlier this year.

Improv Acadia performances are held in the troupe’s upstairs club on Cottage Street. Shows run through the summer and fall. Other regular offerings include “Improvision” performances alongside B movies at Reel Pizza. In the winter, Shepard also provides live commentary at the Jesup Memorial Library’s Oscar Night fundraiser event.

The events are sponsored by the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce. “Bar Harbor and its surrounding areas support a lively arts community, with resident and visiting artists alike,” a statement from the chamber said. “It is this heritage that we like to celebrate with these events.”

In the event of rain, the concert will be held at the Bar Harbor Congregational Church, 29 Mount Desert St.

Visit barharborinfo.com.