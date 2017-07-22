Art, jewelry exhibit planned

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — An exhibition of art and jewelry on the theme “drift” by artist Ginny Lane and metal smith-jewelry maker Ellen Fox will take place at the Harbor House on Wednesday, July 26, from 5:30-9 p.m.

Lane and Fox are inspired by the many things that appear on the shore: driftwood, boats, vistas, sea glass and summer friends.

Lane has been an artist for 20 years, but after retiring from her job as a nurse, has devoted more time to painting. Working from her studio galleries in Bernard and in Atlanta, Lane’s focus is on dynamic light and everchanging colors, and the artwork expresses her love of the Maine coast.

Fox, of Metalsbyellen, works with gold and gemstones in saturated colors, but also creates jewelry in sterling, sometimes playing with the contrast between blackened silver and high-karat gold. She studied with a master goldsmith in Florence, Italy, and works from her studio in Chicago.

The exhibit will include music and refreshments.