Art events planned for Otter Creek Hall

MOUNT DESERT — A series of “pop-up” art events including a play, an art opening, a poetry reading and music will take place at The Otter Creek Hall, 82 Otter Creek Drive, starting Sept. 30 and ending Oct. 7.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, from 5-7 p.m., an opening of Nancy Andrews’ new sculpture and installation work “Greatest Hits” is planned. The exhibit involves a series of events “pictured in sculptural scenes pushing at the torn edges of girlhood, tree stumps, beauty denied, grotesquerie and aspirations of domestic stability.”

The exhibit also can be seen by appointment. Email [email protected].

Andrews recently completed the feature film and web series “The Strange Eyes of Dr. Myes.” She is a recipient of the Guggenheim Fellowship. Several of her films are in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art. Andrews is on the faculty of College of the Atlantic.

At 7 p.m. that same day, Lisa Leaverton, writer and director, will present “ASAP: An Auto-play.” Led by characters one might encounter in the workplace, Try It, Activity, Task, Bootstrap and Reality Check, audience members may elect to participate in a number of playful, structured exercises. The auto-play is envisioned as a communication tool for exploring community responsiveness and cultural competency.

Leaverton creates experiential theater more reliant upon linguistic environment and the energetic contributions of the audience. She is returning to Otter Creek, the site of a 2012 collaboration, “Suite Limpet,” with Dru Colbert. Leaverton teaches communication studies at The University of Maine and performance at College of the Atlantic.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, from 5-7 p.m., Bateau Press will host a launch party for “Bateau Lit Mag” issue 7.1. Bateau Press is a letterpress publisher of chapbooks and an annual literary magazine. As of 2016, Bateau is housed within College of the Atlantic. Visit bateaupress.org.

At 7 p.m., following the Bateau Press party, Jennifer Tseng will give a poetry reading. Poet and fiction writer Tseng was born in Indiana and raised in California by a Chinese immigrant engineer and a first-generation German American microbiologist. Her first book, “The Man with My Face” (AAWW 2005), won the 2005 Asian American Writers’ Workshop’s National Poetry Manuscript Competition and a 2006 PEN American Center Open Book Award. Her second book, “Red Flower, White Flower” (Marick Press 2013), winner of the Marick Press Poetry Prize, features Chinese translations by Mengying Han and Aaron Crippen. Her novel “Mayumi and the Sea of Happiness” (Europa Editions 2015) was a finalist for the PEN Robert W. Bingham Prize for Debut Fiction and for the New England Book Award. It is available in English and Italian and is forthcoming in Danish. Tseng won the 2016 Bateau Press Boom Chapbook competition for “Not So Dear Jenny” and also won the 2017 Rose Metal Short Short Chapbook contest for “The Passion of Woo & Isolde.”

Tseng has taught Asian American Studies and Creative Writing at UCLA and Hampshire College respectively and was the 2015 Jack Kerouac Writer-in-Residence at University of Massachusetts, Lowell. She teaches for the Fine Arts Work Center’s online writing program 24PearlStreet and is currently at work on a novel, “Woo,” the imagined story of her father’s life. jennifertseng.weebly.com.

Music by The Henry Probe (Nancy Andrews and Zach Soares) will follow the reading. Visit www.nancyandrews.net/music.html.

The series is presented by Holler.