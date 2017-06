BAR HARBOR — Galyn’s Art on Deck show will take place at the restaurant on Sunday, June 18, from 3-6 p.m.

New paintings are featured along with an hors d’oeuvres buffet. There will be door prizes and voting for people’s choice awards.

The event is sponsored by restaurant owners Gail and Rick Leiser and owners of the Argosy Gallery Amy and Charles Sidman.

Call 288-9706.