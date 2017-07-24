Art auction aids library

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A reception with the artists involved with the Southwest Harbor Public Library annual art auction is planned for Sunday, July 30, from 5:30-7 p.m. The evening will include a chance to meet the artists, hors d’oeuvres and live music.

More than 50 artists are featured, and artwork is now available and on display. The auction benefits both the library and the artists; the library agrees to share the proceeds with the artists 50-50, and many artists donate the entire proceeds. Fully donated pieces are indicated as such on the bid sheets.

Art may be purchased immediately at the “buy it now” price, or silent bids may be placed on the artwork. The auction will continue through Aug. 30. Call the library at 244-7065.