Army Band to play patriotic concert

ELLSWORTH — The 195th Army Band’s Concert Band will play a free, patriotic concert at The Grand on Friday, July 7, at 7:30 p.m.

The group of 30 Army Reserve musicians come from various backgrounds and hometowns across Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The evening will showcase a repertoire ranging from military marches to significant wind band works, Broadway medleys and popular tunes, as well as feature soloists from within the band and compositions by area composers and arrangers.

The concert band maintains an active performance schedule as they play around the state at numerous military and civilian functions. Aside from the two-member full-time administrative team, all of the members are part-time Army National Guard soldiers who have other full-time occupations, ranging from teachers and retail business managers to college students, a nurse, a physical therapist and others. The members all set aside their professional and personal lives for one weekend each month and two weeks in the summer to put on the Army uniform and become Army musicians.

The Ellsworth American is a media sponsor of this event.

Call the box office at 667-9500, visit www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.