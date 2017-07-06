Area poets to read

MOUNT DESERT — A reading by poets from Mount Desert Island or the outlying islands will take place in the Mellon Room of the Northeast Harbor Library on Wednesday, July 12, at 5:30 p.m.

Skip Stevens from Islesford and Gary Rainford of Swans Island will read. They each have lived for the past 12 years on those islands. Stevens teaches English online at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Md., and Rainford teaches literature and creative writing online for Monroe Community College in Rochester, N.Y. Both have new books out: “At Bunker’s Cove,” by Stevens, was published by Moonpie Press; and “Salty Liquor,” by Rainford, was published by North Country Press.

Bar Harbor poet Christian Barter, Acadia National Park’s first poet laureate, will be the master of ceremonies. Barter’s new book-length poem, “Bye Bye Land,” won the Isabella Gardner Award from the books publisher, BOA Editions.

Mary Sherman Willis of Bass Harbor and Virginia is the fourth poet to read. She is a longtime “summer person” and daughter of Sherri Geyelin, former storyteller. In the winter, she teaches creative writing at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Mary’s newest work, translations of poems by Jacques Cocteau, is titled “Appoggiatures.” Her previous book, “Graffiti Calculus” (2013), is a book-length poem about her relationship with her son and his graffiti art.

This event is free to the public; no reservations are required.