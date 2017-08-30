Area artists featured in Salty Dog show

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A new show at the Salty Dog Gallery here will feature new paintings by Janet Rogers, Steve Rogers, Diana Roper McDowell, Judith Schuppien and Philip Steel, and sculpture by Greg Ondo and Jim Green.

A reception to meet the artists is set for Sunday, Sept. 10, at 4 p.m.

Classical pianist Sydney Patton will provide a piano recital at 5 p.m. Her concert will benefit The Acadia Family Center of Southwest Harbor. Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served.

A donation of $15 is suggested. Proceeds will benefit The Acadia Family Center’s drug and alcohol addiction prevention center.

There also will be an auction of a painting by Steel.

This show will run at the gallery through Sept. 30.

Call 244-5918 or email [email protected]