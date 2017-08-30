Wednesday - Aug 30, 2017
Artist Philip Steel's watercolor painting "7-Gabled House" is among the works featured in a new show at the Salty Dog Gallery in Southwest Harbor. An opening is set for Sunday, Sept. 10. PHOTO COURTESY OF SALTY DOG GALLERY

Area artists featured in Salty Dog show

August 30, 2017 on Arts & living, Lifestyle

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A new show at the Salty Dog Gallery here will feature new paintings by Janet Rogers, Steve Rogers, Diana Roper McDowell, Judith Schuppien and Philip Steel, and sculpture by Greg Ondo and Jim Green.

A reception to meet the artists is set for Sunday, Sept. 10, at 4 p.m.

Classical pianist Sydney Patton will provide a piano recital at 5 p.m. Her concert will benefit The Acadia Family Center of Southwest Harbor. Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served.

A donation of $15 is suggested. Proceeds will benefit The Acadia Family Center’s drug and alcohol addiction prevention center.

There also will be an auction of a painting by Steel.

This show will run at the gallery through Sept. 30.

Call 244-5918 or email [email protected]

 