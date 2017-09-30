Apple festival planned

MOUNT DESERT — Cider pressing, apple tasting, apple pies, a campfire and more are on tap for the Community School of Mount Desert Island’s fourth annual Heirloom Apple Festival and Potluck, held at the school’s Somesville campus on Friday, Oct. 6, from 4-6 p.m. All are invited to attend.

Visitors can join Community School members for apple crafts, bobbing for apples and a potluck dinner. They should bring a hearty dish to share, a plate and fork, and a blanket to sit on.

“Apples provide a portal for learning about history, geography, botany, agriculture, narrative, the culinary arts and more,” said school director Jasmine Smith. “We invite everyone to come share the bounty of the apple harvest with us.”

The Community School is located at 585 Sound Drive.

The Community School of Mount Desert Island is a place-based, fully accredited elementary and middle school, cultivating a sense of self, place and community, so children may live meaningful lives with a deep engagement and stewardship for the community and the world. The Community School nurtures, challenges and empowers children by engaging the local community and natural world as a classroom to explore all subject areas through a holistic, progressive, place-based curriculum. Throughout the year, the school also hosts educational events and festivals open to the wider community to share and celebrate its learning.