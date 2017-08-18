American Cajun comes to Criterion

BAR HARBOR — BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, an American Cajun band from Louisiana, will play at The Criterion Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 8 p.m.

For the past 42 years, the band has been making some of the most potent and popular Cajun music on the planet. Born out of the rich Acadian ancestry of its members and created and driven by bandleader Michael Doucet’s fiddle playing and soulful vocals, BeauSoleil is notorious for bringing even the most staid audience to its feet. They’ve captivated listeners from New Orleans to Carnegie Hall, to Richard Thompson’s Meltdown Festival in England.

General admission tickets cost $30 for balcony, $25 for platinum orchestra in the front center section and $20 for general orchestra. Visit www.criteriontheatre.org or call 288-0829.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre, Bar Harbor’s nonprofit historic performing arts and movie house, is located at 35 Cottage St. The theater has been a staple of the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Island arts community since its construction in 1932 and looks forward to a long future of welcoming theater goers. Visit www.criteriontheatre.org or call 288-0829.