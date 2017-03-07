‘Alice’s Ordinary People’ to screen at YWCA

BAR HARBOR — Filmmaker Craig Dudnick will attend a screening of his film “Alice’s Ordinary People” at the YWCA MDI on Saturday, March 11, at 1 p.m. The film tells the story of Alice Tregay, a member of the Civil Rights Movement, and the story of ordinary people effecting extraordinary change for human rights.

In 1966, when Martin Luther King Jr. came to Chicago, Tregay and her husband marched with him. It was at this time that King joined the Reverend Jesse Jackson, and the Reverend James Bevel to form Operation Breadbasket, of which Tregay was a member. Breadbasket fought racism on many fronts, but its main task was jobs for African Americans, particularly from those businesses drawing profits from the African American community.

But it was through her political education class that Tregay had her most significant impact. She eventually took the leadership role in starting the Political Education Division of Rainbow Push, ultimately adding thousands of voters to campaigns for Mayor Harold Washington, President Jimmy Carter and President Barak Obama.

The film also will be screened the day before with students from the Conners Emerson School. This program is co-sponsored by the Jesup Memorial Library and the YWCA MDI. The screening is free and open to the public. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].

For more on the film, visit imaginevideo.org/alices-ordinary-people/.