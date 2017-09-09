Albee to headline Maine Music Showcase

BAR HARBOR — Portland-based musician Spencer Albee will perform at The Criterion Theatre on Friday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. as the headliner of the Maine Music Showcase. Starcrossed Losers will open the show.

Since 1995, Albee has toured internationally, signed multiple record and publishing deals and worked with artists ranging from David Bowie to De La Soul. “Rolling Stone Magazine” recently called Spencer a “21st Century master in the lost art of Beatlesque hooks.” He is touring in support of his 20th studio album, “Relentlessly yours.”

Starcrossed Losers is a Portland-based alt-folk-rock band whose “dynamic performances range in style from stripped-down acoustic balladry and love-lorn parlor laments to old-school rock ‘n’ roll, gritty gypsy-blues and distorted proto-punk,” according to a press release.

“Weaving together these seemingly disparate musical forms with an attitude both emotive and playful, this six-piece ensemble reflects the angst and longing of spirits bound by human form.”

Tickets cost $20 for balcony seats, $15 for orchestra seats, $12 for students in the orchestra. They can be purchased at criteriontheatre.org or at the box office an hour before the performance.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is Bar Harbor’s nonprofit historic home for the performing arts and movies, bringing the best in entertainment to the MDI community and beyond.