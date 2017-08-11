Acadia Rep to serve Christie’s ‘Black Coffee’

MOUNT DESERT — Agatha Christie’s 1930 play “Black Coffee” will start a three-week run at the Acadia Repertory Theatre on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The mystery follows “Bus Stop” on the stage, which concludes its run Sunday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m.

In “Black Coffee,” Hercule Poirot is called in to investigate a locked-room mystery involving a crusty inventor and the formula he has developed for the most terrible weapon ever devised. With a large cast of friends and family members, any of whom could have committed the murder, this very first play by Christie contains all of the elements she put to use in all her other plays, with the one exception of Poirot himself; she never again wrote any of her well-known detectives into her plays.

Also running is the Children’s Theatre production of “The Velveteen Rabbit.” Written by Cheryl Willis, the play is performed every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:30 a.m. through Aug. 19.

Contact the Acadia Rep at 244-7260 or at [email protected].