SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Saxophonist, flutist and composer Greg Abate will perform at Coda Restaurant on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 8:30 p.m.

Abate tours around the world over 200 days a year. This will be his third appearance at Coda. He will play with guitarist Jon Wheatley and bassist Paul del Nero, both on the faculty of the Berklee College of Music.

Dinner service will be from 5-8:30 p.m., with a $15 cover after 8 p.m. Call 244-8133 or visit www.CodaSouthwestHarbor.com.