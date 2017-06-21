5th Acadia Trad Festival returns

BAR HARBOR — The fifth-annual Acadia Trad Festival will take place from June 25-30. The festival, presented by the Acadia School of Traditional Music and Arts, consists of classes, workshops, Acadia Halls concerts, community dances and music sessions.

The school’s mission is to promote education and appreciation of traditional music, dance, art and instrument crafts. “The school is for serious musicians of all levels and all ages,” said Chuck Donnelly, the school’s director.

Twelve public Acadia Halls concerts and two community dances are expected to attract more than 1,500 people.

Sunday, June 25

“Trad for the Common Good” will take place at the Common Good Soup Kitchen at 10 a.m. Participants are welcome to bring an instrument to join the music. Admission is by donation.

Acadia Trad School’s 2017 Young Artist Award winner Lillian Chase, age 13, will release her first record at this performance. Tickets cost $25 in advance, $30 at the door.

Monday, June 26

“American Roots” is set for the Jesup Memorial Library at 4 p.m. Admission is by donation.

“Island Shores” will come to Gates Auditorium at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $25 in advance, $30 at the door.

A contra dance will take place at the Gates Auditorium at 11 p.m. Bob and Amy Buckingham will play. John MacIntyre will call. Beginners are welcome. Admission costs $10 at the door.

Tuesday, June 27

“Tunes from the Scottish Highlands” will be played at the Mount Desert Island Historical Society at 4 p.m. Tickets cost $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

“Trad Blend” will take the stage at Gates Auditorium at 7 p.m. Maine’s own Irish flautist Nicole Rabata returns to the festival with fiddler Jack Devereux. Award-winning Scottish fiddlers The Glencoe Lads will open.” Tickets cost $25 in advance, $30 at the door.

Wednesday, June 28

“Celtic Traditions” will play in The Hall at Otter Creek at 4 p.m. Tickets cost $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

“Upping the Ante” is set for Gates Auditorium at 7 p.m. Maine fiddler and Acadia Trad School student Madelyn Morrell opens the show. Tickets cost $25 in advance, $30 at the door.

A contra dance will take place at Gates Auditorium at 11 p.m. The dance will be called by Chrissy Fowler. Beginners are welcome. Admission costs $10 at the door.

Thursday, June 29

“Masters of their Craft” is set for St. John’s Church, Southwest Harbor, at 4 p.m. Tickets cost $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

“Musical Cousins” will play at Gates Auditorium at 7 p.m. Acadia Trad students Alexander Allison and Gus La Casse will open each half of this grand evening of entertainment.” Tickets cost $25 in advance, $30 at the door.

Friday, June 30

“Local Heroes” is set for the Northeast Harbor Library at 4 p.m. Tickets cost $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

Visit www.acadiatradschool.com.