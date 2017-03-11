24th annual Chefs’ Gala to benefit Breast Clinic

ELLSWORTH — The 24th annual Chefs’ Gala, a charity event for the Breast Clinic at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital, will take place at the Ellsworth Ramada on Saturday, April 29, from 5:30-11 p.m.

The theme of this year’s event is “Game on at the Gala.” Guests will be able to enjoy gourmet selections prepared by a variety of local chefs. Entertainment will be provided by The Larry Williams Band, a nine-piece show band.

This year, proceeds from the gala will benefit new three-dimensional mammographic imaging technology for the Breast Clinic. Research has shown that 3D digital mammography has a higher success rate at detecting invasive breast cancers and reduces the number of false detections.

“This is the 24th annual Chefs’ Gala, and we are always impressed with the community support we receive to make the event a success,” said Jack Frost, the director of philanthropy for the Maine Coast Memorial Hospital Foundation.

“It is critical that we succeed with raising funds for new breast imaging technology, and the gala provides us the opportunity to encourage support and honor the commitment of our community by providing a festive event for over 400 supporters.”

“Camden National Bank looks forward to supporting Maine Coast Memorial Hospital and this wonderful gala once again,” said Karen Stanley, chair of the board of directors for Camden National Bank, the gala’s lead sponsor, and a member of the hospital’s board.

“Giving back to Maine communities and supporting health initiatives is an important aspect of our corporate culture that we take pride in. Through our gala sponsorship, we help to ensure that women in Hancock and Washington counties continue to receive comprehensive care, service and access to vital educational resources at the hospital’s Breast Clinic.”

Reservations for the Chef’s Gala typically sell out quickly. Tickets cost $125 each and may be purchased by calling 664-5311, ext. 2305, or by visiting www.mainehospital.org.