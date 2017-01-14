10 years ago

From the Jan. 11, 2007 Mount Desert Islander

A Bridge Too Far

School officials on Mount Desert Island had their eyes on a plan by Gov. John Baldacci to lump most of the schools in Hancock County into one school district.

The proposal, seen as a cost-saving measure, would result in 26 administrative districts statewide including one based in Ellsworth.

A firm foundation

Southwest Harbor selectmen reacted coolly to an engineering report that concluded $791,000 was needed to upgrade the town office and bring it into current building codes.

The board did acknowledge repairs were needed. Selectman Berten Willey said he cringes when he thinks about what’s holding up the 104-year-old structure.

Fee for flow

In Mount Desert, selectmen were frustrated at the lack of progress being made by a committee considering a sewer user fee in the town.

The Sanitary District Steering Committee began working in June 2006 on implementing the fee.

Caring community

In yet another example of how the island community comes together to help someone in need, friends of a Bar Harbor fisherman injured aboard his boat were hosting a fundraising dinner and silent auction at Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor.

The money was to go to Paul Rozeff, who was injured when his clothing was caught in the belts of the engine on his lobster boat.