Horoscope March 9, 2017

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Your game is getting fun. Take action for an income raise over the next six weeks, with Mars in Taurus, which boosts your self-esteem. Expand your territory.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Household and family projects have your attention. You’re energized to take action over the next six weeks, with Mars in your sign. Expand your territory.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Share your story. Over the next six weeks, with Mars in Taurus, clean closets, garages and attics. Dispel clutter, organize and plan. Write dreams and visions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Cash flows in and out with greater velocity. Together, anything seems possible over the next six weeks, with Mars in Taurus. Friends are your secret power.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Practice your talents and skills. Follow a personal vision. Advance in your career over the next six weeks, with Mars in Taurus. Take bold action.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Follow a dream. Your wanderlust grows over the next six weeks, with Mars in Taurus. Get up and go! Visit the source of a fascinating subject.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Plan and budget for future growth, with Mars in Taurus over the next six weeks. Family assets rise with careful tending. Teamwork makes the crucial difference.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Focus on your career. Partnership flowers over the next six weeks, with Mars in Taurus. Collaborate for a shared vision. Your community provides what you need.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Explore and investigate. Work faster and make more money over the next six weeks with Mars in Taurus. Crank the power up to eleven.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Manage financial accounts. With Mars in Taurus for six weeks, your actions speak louder than words. Make your move. Go for love, beauty and passion.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate with your partner. Improve your living conditions over the next six weeks, with Mars in Taurus. Home beautification, repairs and renovation especially satisfy.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Nurture your health despite a busy schedule. Writing projects flow with ease over the next six weeks. Get the word out with Mars in Taurus.

