Horoscope January 5, 2017

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Forward a personal project without dropping the ball at work. Plan and prepare. Collaborate and delegate. Small efficiencies add up. Slow for obstacles, and keep going.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow down and plan your moves. Avoid risks and gambles. Work with someone who sees your blind spot, and listen carefully. Consider a surprising development.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Friends help you navigate a maze. Stick to practical objectives, as distractions and roadblocks abound. Keep a positive outlook, and share what you’re learning.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus to keep professional obligations. Shifting circumstances require adaptation. Figure out what skills you lack. Avoid expensive sidetracks and delays. Slow to prevent mistakes.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Delays and deviations arise on the road. Don’t offer to pay or everything. Work interferes with play. You may learn more than you wanted to know.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Review statements, budgets and invoices. Negotiate rates and terms. Don’t spend more than you have. Save something for a rainy day. Organization prevents a possible mess.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Fact and fantasy clash. Don’t show unfinished work. Avoid provoking silly arguments. Wait until others ask for your opinion before providing it. Put in the correction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Proceed cautiously to avoid breakage. Take extra care of your health and physical well-being. Unexpected circumstances require attention and adaptation. Keep your promises. Emotional creativity works.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Adapt to financial instability. The best things in life are free. Share them with someone nice. This is a test, to see how wise you are.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Enjoy home comforts. Consider family matters without rushing to judgment or making blind assumptions; you don’t have the full picture. Wait and see.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Listen without finalizing decisions. You’re only receiving a portion of the communication. Wait for the rest of the story to reveal. Old assumptions get challenged.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re in the eye of the storm. Avoid expensive mistakes. Cash flows with surprising speed; catch it before it flies away. Having a meticulous partner helps.

(c)2016 BY NANCY BLACK. DISTRIBUTED BY TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.