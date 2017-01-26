Horoscope January 26, 2017

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take on new responsibility, and your status rises. Things may not go as planned. Fact and belief clash. Secure the ground taken with help from friends.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Travel is a distinct possibility. You’re spurred to motion; virtually or physically, either works. You’re making a good impression. Business may interfere with romance.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. Mull it over. Consider your partner’s view when making decisions. Stand up for what’s right. Physical exercise reduces stress.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Spend time with someone attractive. Avoid silly arguments. Let go of the small stuff, and stay in communication. Friendship and love are more important.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Dig into a big job, and take care with the details. Use your imagination. Flex your artistic muscles. Learn from mistakes. Emotional energy drives you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take time out for fun with friends and family. Relaxation leads to romance. Your sympathy calms another’s anxiety. Soothe and comfort the ones you love.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Family matters have your focus. Collaborate on a project. Don’t forget an important job. Clean closets, drawers and attics. Find support from far away.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Practice your creative skills. Don’t gamble with an upcoming deadline. Edit your words carefully and get done early. Share and publish your strongest work.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Pass on being a party animal. There’s extra income available, if you work for it. Your morale rises with your account balance. Your discipline is admirable.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Launch a personal venture. Not everyone will like it. New ideas don’t always work. Each mistake leads to deeper understanding. Do the groundwork for unfolding success.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Slow down, and take time to contemplate your next move. Gathering with loved ones is highly recommended. Share photos and memories. Remember what’s really important.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Adjust to changes with a group effort. Remain flexible, and assume new responsibility. Invite participation. Keep the project’s vision in mind. Work out details together.

