Horoscope January 19, 2017

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Team efforts and projects thrive this month, with the Sun in Aquarius. Attend to shared finances today and tomorrow. Collaborate for a passionate cause.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — A professional rise in status is available this month, with the Aquarius Sun. Take advantage of new opportunities. Collaborate in partnership, especially today and tomorrow.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Balance busy work with rest and exercise today and tomorrow. Travel beckons this month, with the Sun in Aquarius. Satisfy your curiosity, and enjoy the investigation.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Have fun with family and friends over the next two days. Focus on family finances this month, with the Sun in Aquarius. Discuss long-term goals.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home and family engage you today and tomorrow. Partnership grows your efforts this month with the Aquarius Sun. Collaborate, compromise and negotiate. Rely on each other.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Creativity sparks today and tomorrow. Balance work with physical health over the next month, with the Sun in Aquarius. Raise your performance level with practice.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re lucky in love, games and passions this month, with the Sun in Aquarius. It gets profitable, especially today and tomorrow. Practice. Share the love.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Nurture creativity. Focus on home and family this month, with the Sun in Aquarius. You’re especially strong today and tomorrow; handle some heavy lifting.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Your communications thrive, and words come easily over the next month with the Sun in Aquarius. Private work produces results today and tomorrow.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Cash flows in more easily this month, with the Sun in Aquarius. Balance expenses with income. Enjoy a social phase over the next two days.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — You have the advantage this month, with the Sun in your sign. Compete for rising career status today and tomorrow. Go for your personal best.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Travel and studies coalesce over the next two days. Complete projects in peaceful productivity this month, with the Sun in Aquarius. Savor solitude and introspection. Recharge.

(c)2017 BY NANCY BLACK. DISTRIBUTED BY TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.