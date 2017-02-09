Horoscope Feb. 9, 2017

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Get startled by an epiphany. Creative ideas spark. Advance through private connections. You’re tuned into the flow of the game today and tomorrow. Love flowers.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Home and family have your focus today and tomorrow. Listen to an elder, who’s been where you’re going. Take advantage of favorable conditions for domestic renewal.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Write, record and share your views over the next few days. Research and networking projects go well. Don’t make wild promises. Meet your deadlines.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Cash flow improves. There’s more work coming in today and tomorrow, and it could get profitable. Keep accounts balanced. Fix up old before buying new.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take action for a personal passion today and tomorrow. A sudden move changes the entire game. Focus to make your targets. Ask for what you want.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Notice your dreams over the next few days. Slow down and consider where you’re going. Postpone unnecessary trips and make an overdue change at home.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Work with groups and teams over the next two days. Avoid gossip and controversy, and treat people respectfully. Friends help you make a valuable connection.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Unexpected professional opportunities require quick action. There may be a test today or tomorrow; dress for success. Negotiate a shrewd deal. Others appreciate your decisiveness.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Explore new cultures, views and flavors today and tomorrow. Walk and talk. Alternate between physical exercise and quiet reverie. Follow emotion as well as logic.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to changing priorities. Prepare your case to convince a skeptic. Manage financial obligations over the next few days. Save up to invest in your future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Work with a partner for the next few days. Determine who will do what. Take turns being in charge. The more completed, the more gained.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Stay on focus, with a busy schedule today and tomorrow. Plot your moves and make them quickly and decisively. Practice your routine. Get moving.

(c)2017 BY NANCY BLACK. DISTRIBUTED BY TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.