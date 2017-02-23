Horoscope Feb. 23, 2017

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with teams over the next two days. Share what you’re learning. Discuss what’s needed to get the job done. Find resources and solutions in your circles.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take on new responsibility today and tomorrow. Forge ahead with new energy. Talk about what you’d like to create. Craft your communications with care to win.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Investigate possibilities and discuss plans and itineraries over the next few days. Travel opportunities arise in conversation. Make promises for what you will accomplish.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Get in communication about shared finances over the next few days. Broker agreements and deals. Review spending priorities. Work out your practical plan together.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk to your partner today and tomorrow. Invent how you’d like things to go. Determine milestones, and who will do what. Solutions arise in conversation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get physical today and tomorrow. Make promises and pledges regarding your health, fitness and work. Discipline with communications produces results. Get support from a coach.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax and play with family and friends today and tomorrow. Discuss the finer points of the game. Practice your favorite activities with your favorite people.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Discuss changes you’d like to make at home with your family through tomorrow. Fantasize together, and develop the ideas with most votes. Increase beauty and comfort.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Discipline with communications pays off in multiple ways over the next few days. Get creative, and craft a persuasive pitch. Go public with recent research.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Your morale gets a boost along with your wallet over the next two days. Now you’re cooking! Negotiate deals, deliver services and goods, and send invoices.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — You’re even more powerful than usual for the next two days. Prepare to launch. Talk about personal dreams and passions. Make plans and promises.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Contemplate your next move. Take two days for private meditation and introspection, as much as possible. Replenish your reserves. Familiar routines and settings comfort.

