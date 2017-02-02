Horoscope Feb. 2, 2017

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Today and tomorrow can fill your pockets with silver. Avoid distractions and stick to your budget. Gracefully sidestep the unexpected. Save more than you need.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Check your course, and then it’s full speed ahead. You’re a powerful force, especially today and tomorrow. Don’t run over anyone. Handle family obligations before recreation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow down and avoid rushing things. Get into a two-day planning phase. Recognize the value of the past, as you consider the next trail to blaze.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize friends over the next two days. Let them show you new tricks and flavors. Flexibility with the unexpected saves time and avoids upset.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take on more responsibility over the next few days. There could be a test. Discipline is required. Stick to the basics. Avoid expensive distractions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Catch up on paperwork and administrative details today and tomorrow. Do the filing. Pay bills. Keep a low profile; you can get grumpy without down time.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Love is your anchor. Compromise with your partner over the next few days, especially if conditions seem unstable or rough. Quiet time together can be nice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Prioritize travels, classes and adventures over the next few days. Learn voraciously. Minimize opportunities for tension or friction. Find a quiet spot to study.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Focus on your work. Today and tomorrow could get busy, so guard time for your physical, mental and emotional well-being. Exercise, rest and eat well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Spend time with family and friends over the next few days. Share peaceful activities. Prioritize relationships and matters of the heart. Abandon assumptions and listen.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Stay home over the next two days. Enjoy a practical, domestic phase. Conserve resources and energy. Competition or romance? Share your appreciations. Celebrate privately.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Read, write and devour information over the next few days. Avoid complaints, pessimism and grudges. You’re sharp as a tack; intellectual exercises and wordplay entertain.

