Horoscope Feb. 16, 2017

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Review family resources, and study the money flow. Your words inspire others to act. Make an excellent suggestion, and invite participation. Group efforts bear fruit.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Get inspired from another’s insights. Strengthen partnerships and alliances. Share information, resources and results. Friends are happy to help. Support each other for common good.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Get moving. There’s plenty of action coming. Ratchet the tempo up a notch. Take breaks, rest deeply and nourish yourself well. Get farther than expected.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — See the world through another’s eyes. You’re developing a new perspective. Give up something that no longer serves. Grasp a fleeting opportunity. Romantic dreams can come true.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Family holds your attention. Domestic responsibilities call. Take advantage of an offer. Listen carefully for what’s required. A spiritual lesson sinks in. Support each other.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Research and writing flow easily. Ask probing questions and get the full story. Reveal interesting developments. Friends help you advance. Music is a wise investment.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Compute expenses and update financial accounts. Focus on making money. More work increases your sense of security. Be careful when practicing new skills. Discover fringe benefits.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Focus on personal matters. Keep your faith and your word. Listen for what’s most authentic. Dreams reveal your true feelings. Avoid lies like the plague.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Slow down and think things over. Clean up from the last project. Envision your next direction in detail, and map out steps and milestones.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Talk things over with your team. Don’t take action without considering the impact on others. Promises made now are good. Compassion is a huge factor.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Advance on a professional goal. Do your best work. The more you learn, the farther you go. Listen to your team. They see your blind spots.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — What’s on the itinerary? Travel conditions suggest smooth sailing. A business trip or seminar quenches your thirst for learning with interesting professional connections. Discover and explore.

