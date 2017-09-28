Volleyball now 4-2

ELLSWORTH — The Mount Desert Island High School volleyball team narrowly lost a thriller when it fell on the road against Ellsworth last Wednesday.

The match was a tight one from the start, with Ellsworth winning the first game 25-23 and MDI claiming the second 22-25. After a 25-15 win for the Eagles in the third set and a 12-25 victory for the Trojans in the fourth, the home team won the fifth-set tiebreaker 15-8 to secure the win.

Mackenzie Hanna had 10 kills and 16 assists for MDI (4-2), and Alexis Clarito added six kills and 11 digs. Olivia Robidoux led Ellsworth (3-3) with 21 kills and six blocks, and Mariah Young was 26 of 28 serving with five aces, 12 kills and 11 digs.

MDI was scheduled to face Machias (1-5) on the road Wednesday. The next match for the third-place Trojans is at home against Cony on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 1:30 p.m.