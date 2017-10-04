Volleyball 6-2 after beating Machias, Cony

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School volleyball team improved to 6-2 with wins over Machias and Cony last week.

Against Machias, MDI posted a 25-12, 25-22, 25-12 road victory to bounce back from its Sept. 20 loss against Ellsworth. Mackenzie Hanna had nine aces, eight kills and 14 assists in the victory. Julia Watras added six kills and 12 assists.

The Trojans then faced Cony at home Saturday afternoon in a battle between two teams in the top half of the Class B standings. MDI lost the first set but won the next three by scores of 25-11, 25-23, 25-21. Hanna had 10 aces, nine kills and 14 assists to lead the Trojans to victory.

MDI is now in fourth place in Class B and was scheduled to play Washington Academy (5-3) on the road Wednesday. The team’s next game at home is against second-place Yarmouth on Friday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m.