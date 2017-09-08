Trojans shake up Black Raiders

WINSLOW — The Mount Desert Island High School football team nearly gave the Winslow Black Raiders their first home loss since 2012 on Saturday afternoon. The Trojans’ 21-20 loss was the closest MDI has ever come to beating Winslow on the road.

Eight days after a lackluster preseason win over Ellsworth-Sumner, the Trojans proved once again that they’re ready to challenge for another Northern Maine title.

“I was really proud of how hard our team played versus Winslow,” Head Coach Mark Shields said. “This game is a good measuring stick for the season, and we were able to hang with them all game long.”

After Winslow scored the opening touchdown on the first drive, MDI’s Billy Kerley took the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. After a 2-point conversion, MDI had a one-point lead.

Winslow scored again with just more than a minute left in the opening quarter. With the extra point, that made it 14-8 Winslow. MDI tied the game 11 seconds into the second quarter when Alden Fournier scored on a 4-yard run. The Trojans missed the extra point, so the two teams went to halftime tied at 14 when neither could add to the score.

MDI regained the lead with 4:10 left in the third quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by quarterback Andrew Phelps, but a failed 2-point conversion attempt left the score at 14-20 and ultimately proved costly for the Trojans. Winslow scored its third and final touchdown with 16 seconds left in the third quarter and nabbed the extra point. The Black Raiders defense kept MDI off the scoreboard the rest of the way to cement a 21-20 victory.

With part of MDI’s vaunted rushing attack, Croix Albee, out with an injury, Colby Lee carried the load on the ground with 128 yards on 18 carries. Quarterback Andrew Phelps passed for 60 yards, and Elijah Joyce led the defense with seven tackles.

At press time, MDI was scheduled to play its home opener against Old Town (0-1) on Friday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. The Trojans defeated the Coyotes 31-7 last season, but Shields wants his team to protect the football better than it did in Week 1 to ensure this year’s matchup produces a similar result.

“Three turnovers were the major factor between winning and losing the game,” he said. “We will need to work extremely hard this week to prepare for a very good Old Town team.”