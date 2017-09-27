Trojan golfers challenge GSA

BLUE HILL — The MDI golf team improved its record to 13-4 after matches at Hermon Meadows last Wednesday and the Blue Hill Country Club on Friday.

At Hermon Meadows, MDI shot 181 to finish four strokes behind Hermon and 61 strokes ahead of Penobscot Valley. Kyle Nicholson was a medalist for the Trojans with a nine-hole score of 36, and Brennan Hubbard and Nick Stanley also broke 50 with scores of 41 and 49, respectively.

MDI came close to giving GSA its second loss of the season at the Blue Hill Country Club with a team score of 151. Nicholson shot 33, and Stanley was right behind him with a score of 36.

MDI’s next match will be the Penobscot Valley Conference championships at JaTo Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 9 a.m. The event will serve as a qualifying tournament for both individual and team competitors.