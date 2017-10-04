Trojan football routs Huskies

PITTSFIELD — On a chilly night far from home, the Mount Desert Island High School team delivered a perfect half of a football game.

Six times, the MDI Trojans went on defense in the first half of their road contest, and six times they made quick work of the opposing Maine Central Institute Huskies. On offense, the Trojans failed to score a touchdown only once: when they took a knee to head to the locker room at the end of the half.

The MDI football team defeated MCI 35-24 on Friday night in a game that was not nearly as close as the score indicated. The Trojans outscored the Huskies 35-0 in the first half and were ahead by four touchdowns with less than two minutes to go before allowing two scores in garbage time.

“This was the best first half we have played this season,” Head Coach Mark Shields said.

After forcing MCI to punt the ball to start the game, MDI (4-1) used touchdown runs by Billy Kerley and Elijah Joyce to take a two-score lead with 2 minutes, 24 seconds remaining in the first half. The Trojans failed to convert on their first 2-point attempt but were successful on the second to go ahead 14-0.

MDI extended its lead to 20-0 with 5:18 left in the half when Colby Lee sprinted past the defense for a 35-yard score, and the rout was on. The Trojans then had another touchdown run from Joyce and a 50-yard pass to Lee from Andrew Phelps, and the Huskies couldn’t mount much of an offensive challenge in the second half until it was far too late.

Lee led MDI on the ground once again with 102 yards on 10 carries. Joyce carried the ball nine times for 51 yards, and Kerley rushed eight times for 45 yards. Phelps threw for 110 yards to lead the Trojans in the passing game.

On defense, Joyce had a team-high seven tackles, and Lee and Sam Hoff each had six tackles. Lee, James McConomy and Abrahm Malloy added an interception each for the Trojans, who secured their fourth win in a row.

“We played tough defense and were able to move the ball well offensively,” Shields said.

MDI remains in second place behind Winslow in Class C North. The team heads on the road once again next week when it faces Waterville (2-3) on Friday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. It will be the first meeting between the two teams since the 2014 season.