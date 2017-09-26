MDI soccer teams fall to Presque Isle

BAR HARBOR — The four-hour trip to northern Aroostook County is always a daunting one for Hancock County sports teams, and although both Mount Desert Island soccer teams fell to Presque Isle on Saturday afternoon, both were competitive in defeat.

The MDI girls took to the field at Johnson Athletic Complex first, and top scorer Daisy Granholm continued her prolific season for the Trojans with a goal late in the first half. The team’s 3-1 loss was tied for the closest game Presque Isle (4-2) had played at home all season, and the 10th-place Trojans (3-3-1) remained on course for a spot in the playoffs come October.

“We were right in the game and kept fighting,” MDI Coach May Dow said. “In our offensive third, you could see the girls’ thoughts were there with trying to make certain passes. It’s always fun to see the girls put together nice passing combinations and when things start to click.”

Presque Isle 5 – MDI 2

For the boys’ team, Presque Isle holds a special significance since it was the site of their quarterfinal win there in 2014, Coach Tyler Frank’s first season.

Griffin Maristany and Simon Davis provided the MDI goals Saturday in a 5-2 win for Presque Isle (4-1-1).

MDI 2 – John Bapst 1

Yet the Trojans (2-6) bounced back to record their second win in three games Monday at home against John Bapst (3-4-1).

Owen Mild scored the first goal for the Trojans. Nick Duley scored in the second half off a Maristany assist to secure the 2-1 win. The win moved MDI into the 14th and final playoff position in Class B North.

The girls were scheduled to face John Bapst (4-2) at home Tuesday and return to action when they host Washington Academy (0-7) on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m.

When MDI met Washington Academy on Sept. 7 in East Machias, Granholm scored five goals in a 9-0 win.

The boys’ team was scheduled to face Washington Academy (7-0) on Wednesday and plays against George Stevens Academy (5-0-3) on the road on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 4 p.m. Jose Chumbe and Trevor Morrison provided goals for MDI when the Eagles beat the Trojans 3-2 in double overtime in the teams’ Sept. 13 meeting.